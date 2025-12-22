Joliet police lieutenant recommended for termination

A Joliet police lieutenant has been recommended for termination by the police chief and he plans to appeal, according to his attorney.

Attorney Oliver Soleiman said he learned Monday that Jeremy Harrison has been recommended for termination by Joliet Police Chief William Evans.

Soleiman, works for the Michael D. Ettinger & Associates law firm, said Harrison plans to appeal the termination recommendation.

“We don’t believe Jeremy has done anything wrong and this is a wrongful termination and obviously that’s why we’re appealing,” Soleiman said.

Harrison was on leave since July 29 as part of an ongoing city inspector general investigation.

City officials have not revealed the nature of the investigation that is being handled by Joliet Inspector General Stephen DiNolfo.

Soleiman declined to comment on the circumstances behind the Harrison matter.