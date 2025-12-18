Lockport moves forward with 183-acre housing development near Bruce and Farrell roads

A proposed housing project that drew pushback from nearby residents and Fairmont School District 89 received unanimous support from the Lockport City Council Wednesday night.

The council approved Serenity Landing, a 183.68-acre mixed-use housing development comprising 212 detached single-family homes, 181 townhomes in multi-unit buildings, an apartment complex of 240 units, and a 1.78-acre commercial site near the apartments.

The development will be located between Briggs Street, Farrell Road, Bruce Road and Oak Street.

The plan also includes 80.28 acres of open space, including a 5.28-acre public park, multiple retention basins and a bike path.

The new development would include seven access points to surrounding roads. This acreage represents about 43% of the site and is the largest open space designation of any residential development in Lockport.

The site had been considered for development three other times in the past as Fox Hollow in 2007, Hidden Lakes in 2011 and Serenity Landing in 2021.

It is now going ahead under the new Serenity Landing.

Several residents and Fairmont school officials spoke out against the development at the Dec. 3 council Committee of the Whole meeting.