Plainfield School Board to vote on high school boundary changes

Students in several subdivisions in Plainfield School District 202 will attend a new high school starting in the 2026-2027 school year because of current and projected overcrowding at Plainfield North High School.

As proposed, students living in the Arbor of Plainfield, Indian Oaks, Lewood, River Point, Vintage Harvest and Wallin Woods subdivisions will attend Plainfield Central High School instead of Plainfield North High School.

Students living in Creekside Crossing subdivision will attend both Plainfield North and Plainfield Central high schools. In addition, those living in Fieldstone, Renwick Place (Stone Bluff) and South Pointe subdivisions will attend Plainfield East High School instead of Plainfield North High School.

Plainfield School District has four high schools – Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Plainfield Central and Plainfield East. At the Dec. 17 Plainfield School Board meeting, board members are set to vote on changes to the high school student attendance boundaries.

The meeting is set to start at 7:30 p.m. at Wallin Oaks Elementary School, 15410 S. Wallin Drive, Plainfield.

Plainfield North High School’s enrollment this year is 2,359 students. The school has a functional capacity of 2,244 students.

Plainfield North’s enrollment in the 2026-2027 school year is expected to increase to 2,372 students, resulting in over-capacity challenges.

As part of the proposed high school boundary change, Plainfield North’s population is reduced to around 2,000 students while Plainfield Central and Plainfield East high school increase by about 150-200 students each.

The school district’s administration recommends postponing changes to elementary and middle school student attendance boundaries until the district determines whether there is a need for new construction.

“This phased strategy addresses the most pressing capacity concerns through strategic adjustments to student attendance boundaries without requiring immediate facility expansion,” school district officials said. “This may mean increased class sizes in the elementary and middle schools beginning in 2026-2027 until the district and Board of Education determine the best way to manage current and predicted overcrowding.”

RSP & Associates had analyzed student attendance boundaries, provided enrollment projections and recommend potential adjustments. In September, it submitted a plan to adjust student attendance boundaries.

The district then collected public feedback about the plan. In December, RSP & Associates presented an updated model that incorporates new functional capacity standards for elementary and middle schools, community feedback, current enrollment numbers and new residential developments.