Hikes to explore and reduce stress, book club featured at Will County forest preserves

Bundle up and join a Life in Winter program offered by the Forest Preserve District of Will County on Dec. 23, 2025. Learn which plants and wildlife are thriving despite the cold. (Glenn P. Knoblock | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the weeks of Dec. 15 and 22. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Book Club: – 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete. Enjoy a cozy discussion of Amy Tan’s “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” while relaxing by the fire with warm beverages. This free event is intended for ages 18 and older. Register by Sunday, Dec. 14.

Forest Bathing for Adults – 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Slow down and reconnect with nature through this guided, Japanese-inspired mindfulness experience among the trees. This free event is intended for ages 18 and older. Register by Thursday, Dec. 18.

Life in the Winter – 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23, at Hammel Woods, Route 59 access in Shorewood. Bundle up and join a naturalist for a winter walk to discover plants and wildlife that thrive despite the cold. This free event is intended for all ages. Register by Saturday, Dec. 20.

Stress-free Hike for Women – 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 27, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. Take time for yourself during this mindful, naturalist-led hike, followed by warm beverages and views of the Des Plaines River. This free event is intended for women agea 16 and older. Register by Friday, Dec. 26.