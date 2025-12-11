Joliet man faces multiple charges after stealing car and fleeing, police say

A Joliet man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car and then fleeing Joliet police while driving the vehicle, and then on foot.

Kalen Stallings, 29, faces multiple charges: armed violence, armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by felon, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft, criminal trespass to motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing and eluding a peace officer, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, and driving while license suspended, Joliet police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 6:33 p.m. Monday to a report of a theft at an apartment in the 1000 block of Lois Place, according to the release.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a man identified as Stallings had stolen a handgun owned by his ex-girlfriend from a closet during an argument, according to the release.

During a search of the area, officers located Stallings in the rear seat of a running Kia Sportage in the parking lot, according to the release. Stallings ignored orders given by officers and climbed into the front seat and drove away, according to the release.

As officers attempted to stop him, Stallings abandoned the Kia and continued to run as officers chased him on foot, according to the release.

They tracked Stallings through the residential complex until he was located in the parking lot of the 1800 block of Asbury Circle, according to the release.

Officers discovered Stallings inside a Hyundai Elantra occupied by the vehicle’s owner to further avoid arrest, according to the release.

Stallings got out of the vehicle and continued to run from officers until eventually stopping and being placed into custody without further incident, according to the release.

Stallings was not known to the male occupant of the Elantra, police said.

It was alleged that Stallings had stolen the keys to the Kia from the same apartment where he had stolen a handgun, and that handgun was recovered from the Kia following Stallings’ arrest, according to the release.

Stallings was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet by the Joliet Fire Department after he reported an illness at the Joliet Police Department.

At the hospital, he was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine, police said. Upon release from the hospital, Stallings was processed at the police department and was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.