Mokena man ordered to remain in jail in domestic battery case that sparked large police response

A judge has ordered a Mokena man to remain in jail under the SAFE-T Act after he was charged with domestic battery in connection with a Dec. 3 incident that led to a large police response.

On Friday, Will County Judge Derek Ewanic ordered Kenneth Newbauer, 39, to stay in jail after finding that his pretrial release posed a danger to others.

Newbauer faces misdemeanor domestic battery charges, as well as a felony charge of possessing a firearm without a valid firearm owner’s identification card.

The charges were filed after a Will County Sheriff’s Office investigation of a Dec. 3 incident at a Mokena residence that led to a response from negotiators and SWAT personnel from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies had to establish a perimeter around the Mokena residence and issue a reverse 911 call warning nearby residents to shelter in place.

Newbauer is accused of battering his wife, retrieving an inoperable AR-15-type rifle, and loading it with a live round, according to a court filing from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Newbauer’s wife told police her husband did not threaten or point the weapon at anyone, prosecutors said. Newbauer allegedly made a statement during their fight regarding “suicide by cop,” prosecutors said.

Two of Neubauer’s children, ages 16 and 14, were in the household at the time of the incident, prosecutors said.

The 16-year-old had pleaded with Newbauer to relinquish the firearm, which he eventually did, and the 16-year-old threw the firearm outside into the snow, prosecutors said.

Newbauer’s wife reportedly told police that her husband suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and he used to be a sniper in the military, prosecutors said.