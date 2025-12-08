State Rep. Sheehan asks Lockport area residents to donate to winter coat drive

State Rep. Patrick Sheehan, R-Lockport, has launched a winter coat drive to help ensure families in need across the community stay warm during the cold months ahead.

The community is encouraged to donate new or gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarves for distribution to residents who need them most.

Donations can be dropped off at Sheehan’s district office, 15746 S. Bell Road in Homer Glen, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

For more information, contact Sheehan’s office at 708-694-2032.