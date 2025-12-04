Pace launches VanGo carpool rental service to help Joliet residents

Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger attends the ribbon cutting ceremony for the official launch of the Pace VanGo vanpool reservation-based round-trip service on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Pace has launched its sixth VanGo last mile VanPool service at the Joliet Gateway Center downtown.

Officials from the city and Pace were joined by state Rep. Larry Walsh, D-Joliet, at the central bus terminal to unveil the new vans, which function like daily rentals for getting to destinations within the city.

“Reliable transportation is a cornerstone of opportunity,” Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski said. “VanGo gives workers in Joliet a convenient and affordable way to reach jobs.”

The idea for the program evolved from Pace’s existing van-pooling service, which users could subscribe to and use to carpool to work each day.

However, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for that service decreased as more people began working from home full or part-time.

[ PHOTOS:Pace opens Joliet VanGo carpool service ]

The VanGo service is primarily targeted at hybrid workers who may need to commute to work one to three days per week, or less frequently, but who then struggle to get from the train or bus station to their employer.

“This helps us get people that first or last mile to work that we have not been able to cover before,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger, who spearheaded the project.

Pace officially launched the Pace VanGo vanpool reservation-based round-trip service with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Riders who sign up for the service must be at least 21 years old and have a good driving record. They also need to complete an online driver training course and take a physical and drug test before they can partake in the program.

Once a driver is enrolled, they can access the program online or by phone and reserve a vehicle for the day either for themself or a small group.

Riders pay $2.50 each way for the service, unless they are driving a group. If a large carpool group is partaking, Metzger explained that the driver does not pay, but each rider does.

After a reservation is made, the driver will receive a car access code which will let them enter the vehicle for the day. Vehicles include video event recorders with GPS as well as roadside assistance, and all fueling and maintenance is handled by Pace.

VanGo vehicles can only drive within a set boundary area stretching from Jefferson Road/U.S. Route 30 on the north, to the CenterPoint Intermodal Center and Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery along Hoff Road to the south, and from Interstate 55/River Road on the west to Gougar Road on the east.

If a driver leaves the designated boundaries the vehicle will contact Pace.

Joliet City Manager Beth Beatty and Mayor Terry D’Arcy listen as Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski, left, speaks at the official launch of the Pace VanGo vanpool reservation-based round-trip service on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

“If we get a notification, we will call the driver and ask what is going on,” Metzger said. “If it’s a simple mistake, we’ll tell them to come back. If they don’t answer or won’t come back, the police will be notified.”

“We’re very grateful to Pace for this great idea,” Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy said. “This station brings a lot of people into the city, and we are thankful that they have brought this service to our city. VanGo is a win for Joliet residents and Joliet employers alike.”

Starting immediately, the program has two vehicles available – a seven-passenger Dodge Grand Caravan for smaller groups and a Ford Transit conversion van for groups of up to 11 passengers.

If the demand is great enough, Metzger said more vehicles will be added.

“The great thing about this program is its very easy to scale it to the demand,” Metzger said. “We chose Joliet because we have a large industrial area and the casino which employs a lot of people, so we want to help get those employees there.”

Currently, Pace also operates VanGo services at stations in Lake Forest, Palatine, Deerfield and two in Itasca, with plans to expand in Geneva and University Park soon.

“We’re expanding all the time,” Metzger said. “It’s very exciting for us.”

“I look at this as a safety measure for folks getting off the train and the bus,” Walsh said. “It gets people to and from work in a safe, economical manner. It’s a good program. Hopefully it is successful and we can expand it down the road.”