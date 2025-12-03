Mokena man accused of possessing rifle during altercation that drew large police response

A domestic violence call in Mokena led to a large police response following reports of man making violent threats and the sight of a rifle during an altercation.

On Wednesday, Kenneth Newbauer, 39, was taken to jail on probable cause of domestic battery after he was accused of possessing a rifle after an altercation with his wife, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident involving Newbauer began about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday when sheriff’s deputies responded to the 18700 block of Marjorie Parkway in Mokena for a domestic violence call involving a “reported armed and barricaded” person, police said.

Deputies learned Newbauer’s wife and their three children had safely fled the residence, police said.

Deputies also received information that indicated a person had “made violent threats” and a “rifle was observed during an altercation.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, a perimeter was established and a reverse 911 was issued advising nearby residents to shelter in place,” police said.

The shelter-in-place order was put out for a two-block radius of the Majorie Parkway residence, police said.

Negotiations and SWAT members responded to the residence to “bring the situation to a safe resolution,” police said.

About 5:20 a.m., Newbauer “peacefully surrendered” himself to deputies.

“Out of concern for his well-being, the suspect was seen by medical professionals at the location of the incident and later transported to Silver Cross Hospital [in New Lenox] for an evaluation,” police said.

A witness to part of the incident indicated Newbauer had a rifle in his possession “after the altercation with his wife and later put it down,” police said.

“A loaded AR-15 rifle was recovered by responding deputies; however, the rifle was found to be inoperable,” police said.

The Mokena and New Lenox police departments provided assistance during the incident.