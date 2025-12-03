Shaw Local

Mokena man accused of possessing rifle during altercation that drew large police response

Kenneth Newbauer

Kenneth Newbauer (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

By Felix Sarver and Judy Harvey

A domestic violence call in Mokena led to a large police response following reports of man making violent threats and the sight of a rifle during an altercation.

On Wednesday, Kenneth Newbauer, 39, was taken to jail on probable cause of domestic battery after he was accused of possessing a rifle after an altercation with his wife, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

A loaded AR-15 rifle was recovered by deputies but it was not operable, police said.

The incident involving Newbauer began about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday when sheriff’s deputies responded to the 18700 block of Marjorie Parkway in Mokena for a domestic violence call involving a “reported armed and barricaded” person, police said.

Deputies learned Newbauer’s wife and their three children had safely fled the residence, police said.

Deputies also received information that indicated a person had “made violent threats” and a “rifle was observed during an altercation.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, a perimeter was established and a reverse 911 was issued advising nearby residents to shelter in place,” police said.

The shelter-in-place order was put out for a two-block radius of the Majorie Parkway residence, police said.

Negotiations and SWAT members responded to the residence to “bring the situation to a safe resolution,” police said.

About 5:20 a.m., Newbauer “peacefully surrendered” himself to deputies.

“Out of concern for his well-being, the suspect was seen by medical professionals at the location of the incident and later transported to Silver Cross Hospital [in New Lenox] for an evaluation,” police said.

A witness to part of the incident indicated Newbauer had a rifle in his possession “after the altercation with his wife and later put it down,” police said.

“A loaded AR-15 rifle was recovered by responding deputies; however, the rifle was found to be inoperable,” police said.

The Mokena and New Lenox police departments provided assistance during the incident.

