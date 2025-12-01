Joliet Junior College goes virtual learning after cable cut downstate

All Joliet Junior College campuses are operating virtually on Monday after a fiber optic cable cut downstate that has led to widespread internet outage, the college said.

Students have been directed to check their iCampus accounts for instructions from faculty members.

JJC operates five campuses: the main one on Houbolt Road in Joliet, the City Center campus in downtown Joliet, a campus in Romeoville, the Morris Education Center and the Weitendorf Agricultural Education Center in Joliet.

When the college announces it will operate virtually, it means that JJC staff and services are available virtually through email, phone and other communication channels, the news release from JJC said.

Department websites are the best source of information for virtual contact information. Campuses are not accessible during the outage.