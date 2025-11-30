Joliet firefighters put out garage fire

Debris is seen outside of a garage in the 700 block of Westport Drive in Joliet, where a fire broke out early Sunday morning, Nov. 30, 2025 (Provided by the Joliet Fire Department)

Joliet firefighters found smoke and fire at an attached garage early Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a house in the 700 block of Westport Drive at 6:02 a.m.

“Residents were able to evacuate the building prior to the fire department’s arrival,” stated a Joliet Fire Department news release.

No one was injured

Crews began to arrive within four minutes of the call, according to the release. The fire was under control in 30 minutes.

Fire crews from Stations 1, 6, 7, 8 and 9, were on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.