Joliet American Legion Band Christmas concert to benefit Catholic Charities

The Joliet American Legion Band performs during a Veterans Day ceremony at American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet on Nov. 11, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

The Joliet American Legion Band will hold its 42nd annual Sounds of Christmas Concert at the Rialto Square Theatre.

The 39-time national champion band will perform at the theater, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet, at 2 p.m. Dec. 14 to collect food donations for Catholic Charities’ Daybreak Center of Joliet.

Tickets for the event are free in exchange for a donation of nonperishable food items or paper goods to benefit the shelter.

The Daybreak Center of Joliet along East Cass Street was open to members of the community on Thanksgiving Day. The faith-based organization was expected to serve over 100 meals to members of the community on Thanksgiving Day in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

In addition to the American Legion Band, the afternoon will feature opening entertainment from The Dixie Bandits in the theater rotunda starting at 1 p.m. and an intermission performance by the Midwest Crossroads Chorus.

Donations to purchase tickets can be made between 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, and from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11, at American Legion Post 1080, 2625 Ingalls Ave. They also can be made from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Dec. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, in the Rialto lobby.