Joliet woman charged with threatening to kill teacher

A Joliet woman is facing felony charges after she was accused of threatening to kill a teacher.

On Nov. 20, Diana Rodriguez, 38, was charged with cyberstalking and harassment of a teacher with Joliet Public Schools District 86.

The investigation into Rodriguez began Nov. 17 when officers responded to a report of a teacher receiving “numerous threatening messages” through a parent communication application, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

“It was alleged that Rodriguez had sent numerous messages to a teacher accusing them of harming Rodriguez’s child and included repeated threats of violence,” English said.

Officers had conducted a welfare check at the child’s residence and the child “appeared safe and in good health,” English said.

The teacher had petitioned a protective order that alleged Rodriguez threatened to kill her and filed a false report against her with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, court records show.

Officers had responded on Nov. 18 to the teacher’s school after receiving a report that Rodriguez was there despite the protective order against her, according to English.

Rodriguez was taken into custody following a brief struggle, English said. She was taken to the Will County jail and released after she was given a notice to appear in court.