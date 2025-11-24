Plainfield crash led to barricade situation

A vehicle crash led to a barricade situation after one of the people involved in the crash fled the scene and holed up inside a residence, Plainfield police said.

The Plainfield Police Department received a report of a vehicle crash on Sunday evening in the area of Renwick Road, west of Drauden Road, according to a news release from the department.

The occupants of the vehicle – described as a white SUV – exited the vehicle and left the area on foot, the release said.

The Will County sheriff’s police were called to assist in the accident investigation as there were several other active incidents occurring within Plainfield, police said.

During that investigation, police received information indicating one of the individuals involved in the crash had barricaded himself inside his residence in the 25400 block of Springview Court and was in possession of a firearm, the release said.

Several officers from area police departments responded to assist, and a perimeter was established around the residence. The Joliet Police Special Operations Squad was also activated to assist with the incident, Joliet police confirmed Sunday.

A reverse-911 notification was issued to alert nearby residents, Plainfield police said.

Officers with the Joliet police SOS were eventually able to establish communication with the subject. The individual later exited the residence and surrendered without further incident, Plainfield police said.

The individual was transported to a local hospital for additional evaluation, police said, and the incident remains under investigation.