Joliet reminds residents of rules on leaf, yard waste disposal

Although burning leaves might seem like a convenient disposal method, the city of Joliet says leaves, wooden pallets, treated lumber, and garbage are not allowed as fuel in outdoor fire pits. (File Photo)

The city of Joliet is reminding residents of local guidelines for managing fallen leaves and seasonal yard waste.

Residents are encouraged to dispose of leaves according to the yard waste guidelines provided by Waste Management.

Yard waste must be placed in either brown paper yard waste bags or clearly labeled 32-gallon containers. “Yard waste only” labels are available for free at Joliet City Hall and local Jewel-Osco stores, the city said in a news release.

The last week for yard waste pickup is the week of Dec. 1 to 5. Yard waste is picked up weekly on the same day as garbage and recycling.

Pushing leaves into the street is both hazardous and subject to fines within city limits, according to the release.

Leaves in the street and on parkways can block catch basins, causing drainage issues, and increase the risk of accidents on slippery, leaf-covered streets.

City street sweepers are unable to pick up large piles of leaves and will avoid them, leading to uncleared streets, the city said.

While the use of commercial fire pits is permitted within city limits, they must meet specific criteria listed below.

Although burning leaves might seem like a convenient disposal method, leaves, wooden pallets, treated lumber and garbage are not allowed as fuel in outdoor fire pits.

Open burning (burning fuel without an approved fire pit) is prohibited.

Fire pit criteria

The Joliet Fire Department reminds residents of the criteria for using commercial fire pits within city limits:

• Commercially sold steel outdoor fire pits must have legs, a steel bottom, wire mesh sides and a top.

• A fire extinguisher or garden hose must be on hand to extinguish the fire if necessary.

• Approved outdoor pits must be at least 15 feet away from any structure or fence.

• Fuel (wooden logs or artificial logs) must fit within the confines of the wire mesh, and the top must be in place to be legal. Burning wooden pallets, treated deck wood, leaves, dimensional lumber or garbage is prohibited.

• Even if using an approved fire pit, if smoke, flames, sparks or odors are deemed offensive by neighbors, the homeowner must extinguish the fire immediately.

A police officer may issue a compliance ticket for creating a public nuisance or violating International Fire Code 2015 Section 307.4.3, which prohibits open burning that is offensive or objectionable due to smoke or odor emissions.