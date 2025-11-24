Shaw Local

Five boys wrestlers to watch this season in The Herald-News area

Lemont’s Judah Heeg celebrates after beating Crystal Lake Central’s Cayden Parks in the 190 pound weight class of the 2A state individual wrestling finals Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Lemont’s Judah Heeg returns this season after winning the Class 2A 190-pound state title last year. (Alex T. Paschal)

By Rob Oesterle

The Herald-News area is never at a loss for quality wrestlers. Here are five boys wrestlers to keep an eye on this season.

Jason Hampton, Joliet Catholic

Hampton went 41-12 for the Hilltoppers last year and finished third in Class 3A at 120 pounds. He also helped JCA take third place in the dual team tournament.

Judah Heeg, Lemont

Heeg went 41-3 and won the Class 2A 190-pound state championship last season for Lemont. He will be gunning for his second state title this winter.

Justus Heeg, Providence

Heeg went 45-3 last year for the Celtics and won the Class 2A 150-pound state championship as a freshman. He also won a state high school championship as an eighth-grader in Minnesota, giving him the opportunity to be a five-time high school state champion.

Justin Wardlow, Lockport

Wardlow has finished second in the state his first three seasons for the Porters. He went 45-4 last season, losing in the Class 3A 150-pound title match 1-0 to Joliet West’s Carson Weber. The Arizona State commit has a chance to tie with his coach, Jameson Oster, as the only Lockport wrestlers to win four state medals.

Coal City's Brody Widlowski (Courtesy of Brad Boresi)

Brody Widlowski, Coal City

Widlowski finished second in Class 1A at 138 pounds last season to earn his third state medal. He was fourth at 113 his freshman year and second at 126 his sophomore season. He also helped the Coalers win the Class 1A dual team state title last year.

Rob Oesterle

Rob Oesterle

Rob has been a sports writer for the Morris Herald-News and Joliet Herald-News for more than 20 years.