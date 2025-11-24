Five boys wrestlers to watch this season in The Herald-News area

The Herald-News area is never at a loss for quality wrestlers. Here are five boys wrestlers to keep an eye on this season.

Joliet Catholic's Jason Hampton

Hampton went 41-12 for the Hilltoppers last year and finished third in Class 3A at 120 pounds. He also helped JCA take third place in the dual team tournament.

Lemont's Judah Heeg

Heeg went 41-3 and won the Class 2A 190-pound state championship last season for Lemont. He will be gunning for his second state title this winter.

Providenc's Justus Heeg

Heeg went 45-3 last year for the Celtics and won the Class 2A 150-pound state championship as a freshman. He also won a state high school championship as an eighth-grader in Minnesota, giving him the opportunity to be a five-time high school state champion.

Lockport's Justin Wardlow

Wardlow has finished second in the state his first three seasons for the Porters. He went 45-4 last season, losing in the Class 3A 150-pound title match 1-0 to Joliet West’s Carson Weber. The Arizona State commit has a chance to tie with his coach, Jameson Oster, as the only Lockport wrestlers to win four state medals.

Coal City's Brody Widlowski (Courtesy of Brad Boresi)

Widlowski finished second in Class 1A at 138 pounds last season to earn his third state medal. He was fourth at 113 his freshman year and second at 126 his sophomore season. He also helped the Coalers win the Class 1A dual team state title last year.