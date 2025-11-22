Get the holiday season started at these Will County celebrations

A group takes a horse drawn carriage ride down North Ottawa Street at the Joliet Light Up the Lights Holiday Festival on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

The holiday season is upon us, and Will County communities are getting ready for their annual events to kick off the start of the season.

Here’s a lineup of community programs on the horizon:

The Bolingbrook Festival of Lights tree-lighting ceremony kicks off the holiday at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, behind the town center at 375 W. Briarcliff Road. Take in the tree lighting and a holiday procession, then visit the Mistletoe Market for food and drink. The Festival of Lights, Winter Walk and Mistletoe Market will continue on additional dates throughout December.

Winterfest 2025 will feature a parade, photos with Santa Claus, activities for kids, snacks and more from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, in downtown Crest Hill.

Experience the magic of the season with family and friends at Breidert Green in Frankfort during the Home for the Holidays celebration from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, and Sunday, Dec. 14.

Saturday will feature family-friendly activities and entertainment, including a trackless train, real reindeer, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, carriage rides, music, a lantern parade, and more.

On Sunday, shop and dine in downtown Frankfort while enjoying live holiday performances on the Breidert Green stage.

Celebrate the holiday season with the Homer for the Holidays event and park-lighting ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, at Heritage Park behind Village Hall at 14240 W. 151st St.

The park will be illuminated with festive lights and include live music, characters in costume and seasonal treats.

Enjoy a full day of holiday fun at this year’s Light up the Holidays event from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28, in downtown Joliet.

The event will include a North Pole Market, North Pole Park, horse-drawn carriage rides, the annual parade and fireworks show, and more.

On Saturday, Nov. 29, head to the Kathy Green Multi-Purpose Center, 3000 W. Jefferson St., for the Joliet Park District’s annual holiday craft and vendor fair. Explore more than 60 crafters and vendors, plus enjoy raffles, bake sales and a special visit from Santa Claus. Each admission includes one free raffle basket ticket, and additional tickets are available for purchase.

Christmas in the Square offers holiday fun in Lockport on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Laurie Fanelli)

Join Santa and his friends for photos, reindeer, a giant snow globe, an artificial ice rink, crafts, balloon art, food trucks, a snowball fight, an ice sculpture demo, tree lighting and more from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29, at 222 E. 9th St.

The Lockport Park District also will hold Breakfast with Santa and the Grinch from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, at DPCC, 1811 Lawrence Ave. Attendance is $20 for adults and $7 for kids ages 4 to 12 with advance registration, and $25 for adults and $9 for kids without registration. Register at lockportpark.org.

Grinchmas on the Green is back from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29, at the Village Green in downtown Plainfield. Enjoy free hot cocoa and cookies under the pavilion at 4:30 p.m. until Santa and the Grinch arrive with help from the Plainfield Fire Protection District at 5 p.m.

Santa and the Grinch will light the Village Green Christmas tree at 5:15 p.m., then stay for photos from 5:30 to 7:30.

Romeoville’s Festival of Lights will include displays of more than 60 illuminated 2D and 3D creations, a 32-foot-tall walk-through castle, a 3D weeping willow tree and reindeer. The tree-lighting kick-off ceremony will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, and letters for Santa Claus can be dropped off from Nov. 22 to Dec. 7.

Check out Romeoville’s Winter Wonderland on Friday, Dec. 5, and its Holiday Market on Sunday, Dec. 6, concluding with the annual holiday parade.