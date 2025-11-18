New Shell station, Dunkin’ opens in Crest Hill

A Shell facility with a Dunkin’ and convenience store has opened at Route 53 and Caton Farm Road in Crest Hill.A Shell facility with a Dunkin’ and convenience store has opened at Route 53 and Caton Farm Road in Crest Hill. (Judy Harvey)

A Shell facility with a Dunkin’ and convenience store has opened at Illinois Route 53 and Caton Farm Road in Crest Hill.

The original plan was to open in the fall of 2024.

Shell and Dunkin’ offered a Fuel Rewards program through Jan. 31, 2024.

“While our offer with Shell is concluding, our commitment to value is steadfast,” Dunkin’ said in 2023. “We encourage guests to explore the many savings, members-only exclusives and new offers now available within the Dunkin’ Rewards program.”