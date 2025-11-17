Will County Pets of the Week: Nov. 17, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Roscoe is a 3-year-old sweet, loving and playful hound mix that is always ready to make new friends – human or canine. He gets along wonderfully with other dogs and would thrive in a home with a yard where he can run, play and soak up attention. Roscoe will make a loyal, fun and loving companion. To meet Roscoe, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Soy is a 3-year-old sweet and cuddly tabby that was rescued from a local animal control to prevent his euthanasia. He is an expert biscuit maker and loves tummy rubs the best. Soy would do well with children who will love him and play with him. He does well with other cats. To meet Soy, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Kiko is an 8-year-old, 10-pound rat terrier that came to the humane society after being surrendered to local animal control with his 10-pound brother, Kody. Both dogs must be adopted as a bonded pair. They are sweet little guys that love to sit on laps or shoulders. They’ve done well around other dogs and appear house-trained. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Two-year-old Pebbles was found as a stray and never reclaimed. Pebbles is a mellow cat that loves cheek rubs and head scratches. Pebbles doesn’t mind other cats, but she still is learning how to be buddies, as she can be a bit awkward. Pebbles is starting to play with toys and enjoys catnip toys or shiny crinkly balls. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Honey is sweet, gentle, calm, affectionate, and always happy for pets and treats. Honey enjoys spending time with people and gets along wonderfully with other cats. She loves playing with toys and watching the world from a sunny window. Honey will make a mellow, loving companion. To meet Honey, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Yakko loves to explore and learn. Brought up in a multispecies household, Yakko is friends with dogs, cats and even a bunny. Yakko needs a loving furever home, and if his brother can come along, even better! To meet Yakko and Wakko, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.