Plainfield Portillo’s drive-thru opening in November

Pictured is a rendering of the new Portillo’s Pick-Up, which will be located near Orland Square Mall, and joins the company’s other pick-up only locations in Joliet and Rosemont. A fourth pick-up only location is coming to Plainfield. (Photo provided by ICR)

Portillo’s will host a grand opening company’s Plainfield – and fourth pick-up only restaurant – on Nov. 24.

A ribbon cutting is planned for 9:30 at the restaurant, located at 13466 Illinois Route 59 on the corner of 135th Street and Route 59. At 10 a.m. the two drive-thru lanes will open, according to a news release from Portillo’s.

Portillo’s Vice President of Restaurant Support Michael Portillo will attend the ribbon cutting ceremony, which will include a check presentation to Bags of Hope, Portillo’s charity partner, according to the release.

Since 2016, Bags of Hope has provided backpacks filled with non-perishable food to students in Bolingbrook, Joliet, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield, and Romeoville, according to the Bags of Hope website.

Portillo’s pick-up only restaurant will also feature an inside pick-up area for off-premise orders, according to the release.

The Plainfield pick-up only location will not have an indoor dining room – but it will offer delivery and catering, according to the release.

Patrons may place orders at portillos.com, through the Portillo’s app or third-party delivery platforms, as well as via third-party delivery, according to the release.

Portillo’s other pick up only locations are in Joliet (1444 N. Larkin Ave.), Rosemont and Orland Park.

For more information about the Portillo’s pick-up only restaurant in Plainfield and updates on construction, visit portillos.com/plainfield.