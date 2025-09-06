Portillo’s to open pick-up only location in Plainfield

Pictured is a rendering of the new Portillo’s Pick-Up, which will be located near Orland Square Mall, and joins the company’s other pick-up only locations in Joliet and Rosemont. A fourth pick-up only location is coming to Plainfield. (Photo provided by ICR)

Portillo’s plans to open the company’s fourth pick-up only restaurant in Plainfield

This restaurant will be located near the corner of 135th Street and Route 59 in Plainfield, according to a news release from Portillo’s.

The Portillo’s pick-up only restaurant will feature two drive-thru lanes and an inside pick-up area for off-premise orders, according to the release.

The Plainfield pick-up only location will not have an indoor dining room – but it will offer delivery and catering, according to the release.

Patrons may place orders at portillos.com, through the Portillo’s app or third-party delivery platforms, as well as via third-party delivery, according to the release.

Portillo’s other pick up only locations are in Joliet (1444 N. Larkin Ave.), Rosemont and Orland Park.

Portillo’s will soon begin hiring for the Plainfield location. For more information, visit portillos.com/careers.

For more information about the Portillo’s pick-up only restaurant in Plainfield and updates on construction, visit portillos.com/plainfield.