Plainfield OKs plans for more than 500 homes near Wallin Woods area

Marquette Land Advisors wants to build the development on approximately 36 acres at 24651 W. Lockport Street, south of Lockport bounded by Wallin Drive, Van Dyke Road, and Ottawa Street. (Graphic provided by the village of Plainfield)

Plans for a 565 multifamily and single-family development along with an 8,000-square-foot commercial building next to the Wallin Woods subdivision in Plainfield are moving ahead.

The Plainfield Village Board on Nov. 3 voted 4-2 to approve the plans. Voting “no” were Trustees Siv Panicker and Vanessa Sola.

Marquette Land Advisors wants to build the development on about 36 acres at 24651 W. Lockport St., south of Lockport bounded by Wallin Drive, Van Dyke Road and Ottawa Street.

The Wallin Woods area originally was annexed in 1994. The project has been downsized from what originally was proposed.

A third annexation agreement amendment and planned use development approved in 2008 entitled the property to up to 168,687 square feet of commercial space and multifamily residential area consisting of 825 dwelling units.

Before the vote, Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis said he thought the plan could be improved.

“I have to advocate what I think is best for Plainfield,” he said. “And I do believe we could do better here. … It’s a sensitive spot right in the center of our town. And I think we need to make sure it’s the best possible iteration of things.”

He, along with several other residents who attended the meeting, voiced concerns about traffic flow.

The project would comprise 528 multifamily units – including 264 townhouses – and 37 single-family homes.

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis shares his memories of the 1990 tornado during the "When Seconds Matter" workshop March 22, 2025. (Bob Okon)

The largest in density is The Burke, with eight three-story buildings – located mainly toward Lockport Street – each containing 33 units for a total of 264 units.

The next building type, The Ryan, is a two-story townhome style with 22 units each. There are a total of 264 units within 12 buildings scattered across the site.

The 37 single-family homes would be located toward the southern end of the site, providing a transition from the existing single-family residential area of Wallin Woods.

The proposed development would be completed in two phases. The first phase encompasses the eastern half of the site, including the commercial building.

Phase two would consist of the remainder of the multifamily units on the west side of the parcel.

Several Wallin Woods residents voiced objections to the project, including Stephanie Kuhn. She shared concerns about traffic, safety and the overall density of the project.

Kuhn also was worried the development would add to the capacity problems at nearby schools.

“Both Wallin Oaks Elementary School and Ira Jones Middle School are over max capacity currently,” Kuhn said.

Resident Lyle W. Hughart also voiced objections to the project.

“No one likes to have apartment buildings in their front yard, especially for a high-end subdivision like Wallin Woods,” he said.

The developer said the project would offer market-rate housing.

Hughart also was concerned about the amount of traffic the development would generate.

Public amenities include a multi-use asphalt trail that would be constructed along the north side of Ottawa Street and continuing north along Wallin Drive up to Lockport Street. The path will connect the existing trailhead on Van Dyke at Settler’s Park with the upcoming improvement of the Keller Farm path that will provide a crossing to the project.

A public park or square also is being planned at the corner of Lockport Street and Van Dyke Road.

“The designed open space would contain various forms of seating, gas fireplaces and potential food truck space,” Village Planner Alyssa Martin said. “Four other pocket parks will be located throughout the community for residents, as well as two dog parks.”

The dog parks would be open to all, the developer said.

The 8,000-square-foot commercial building will be located at the corner of Van Dyke and Lockport.

“The building is designed with space for outdoor dining,” Martin said. “End-users are not determined at this time; however, the design is made to provide flexibility to a potential restaurant, café, brewery, etc. The layout is designed to serve as a transition from the historic downtown.”