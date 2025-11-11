Joliet police detective fired after investigation of alleged domestic battery

A Joliet police detective was notified he was fired on Monday following an internal investigation of an alleged domestic battery incident.

On Monday evening, Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans released a statement regarding the outcome of an internal investigation regarding Detective Peter Ranstead.

“Today, Detective Peter Ranstead was formally notified of his termination from the Joliet Police Department following an extensive internal investigation into an alleged domestic battery incident that occurred in September of 2024,” Evans said.

Ranstead is still facing a charge of domestic battery of his wife and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

The case is set for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 18 at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville.

“The Joliet Police Department is built on accountability and ethical conduct, both on and off duty. As chief, I will continue leading a department that upholds those principles and earns the trust of our community through integrity and service,” Evans said.

He said the “citizens of Joliet deserve nothing less.”