Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

Joliet police detective fired after investigation of alleged domestic battery

Case to be heard in Kendall County

Kendall County jail photo of Peter Ranstead.

Kendall County jail photo of Peter Ranstead. (Photo provided by Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

By Felix Sarver

A Joliet police detective was notified he was fired on Monday following an internal investigation of an alleged domestic battery incident.

On Monday evening, Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans released a statement regarding the outcome of an internal investigation regarding Detective Peter Ranstead.

“Today, Detective Peter Ranstead was formally notified of his termination from the Joliet Police Department following an extensive internal investigation into an alleged domestic battery incident that occurred in September of 2024,” Evans said.

Ranstead is still facing a charge of domestic battery of his wife and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

The case is set for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 18 at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville.

“The Joliet Police Department is built on accountability and ethical conduct, both on and off duty. As chief, I will continue leading a department that upholds those principles and earns the trust of our community through integrity and service,” Evans said.

He said the “citizens of Joliet deserve nothing less.”

JolietWill CountyKendall CountyYorkvilleJoliet PoliceJoliet Police DepartmentKendall County CourtKendall County Front HeadlinesBreakingShaw Local Front Headlines
Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver covers crime and courts for The Herald-News