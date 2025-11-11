Fire causes heavy damage to Joliet residential garage

The Joliet Fire Department battled a garage fire on a two-story home in the 4100 block of Whitetail Court on Monday night, Nov. 10, 2025. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

The garage of a residence in Joliet suffered heavy fire, smoke and water damage late Monday night.

A call came in at 10:20 p.m. for a report of a fire in the 4100 block of Whitetail Court, according to a news release from the Joliet Fire Department.

Crews from Company 7 arrived within four minutes and were met with heavy fire and smoke coming from an attached garage on a two-story residence, the release said.

Those inside the residence were able to exit safely prior to firefighters arriving, the release said.

Crews remained on the scene for 90 minutes extinguishing hot spots and checking for extension, the release said.

No one was injured in the fire.

Fire crews from stations 6,7,8, and 9 responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the release said.