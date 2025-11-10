Silver Cross Hospital to ‘Shine a Light on Lung Cancer’

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox is now using a new technology that lets doctors precisely locate and diagnoses cancerous tumors in one minimally invasive procedure. ION is a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy that uses a fully articulating, ultra-thin catheter so doctors can precisely reach all 18 segments of the lungs. (Photo courtesy of Silver Cross Hospital)

Each year, about 226,650 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., claiming more lives than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined.

To remember those lost, offer support and highlight new treatments, Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox will host its fourth annual Shine a Light on Lung Cancer event at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12, in the Silver Cross Conference Center on the lower level of Pavilion A on the New Lenox campus.

Physicians in attendance will include Dr. Gillian Alex, a lung surgeon, and Dr. Kristopher McDonough, a pulmonologist who also works in critical care medicine.

To register for this free event, visit silvercross.org. For more information on lung cancer screening at Silver Cross Hospital, call 815-300-LUNG (5864).