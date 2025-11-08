Joliet woman, child reported missing

Photo of Olivia Meza, 38, and her daughter, Bella Meza, 1. The photo was provided by courtesy of the Joliet Police Department. (Photo provided by courtesy of Joliet Police Department)

A 38-year-old woman in Joliet and her 1-year-old daughter have been reported missing.

Joliet police officers are searching for Olivia Meza and her daughter Bella after the two were reported missing on Friday.

The mother and daughter were last seen on Oct. 28 in the 400 block of Francis Street, according to a statement from the Joliet Police Department.

“It has been learned that Olivia could be in a vulnerable state related to alcohol dependency issues,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding Olivia and Bella should contact 911 or the Joliet Police Department at 815-726-2491.

Olivia is a Hispanic woman who is 5-foot-6 and 220 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a large mole on her right forearm.

Bella is a Hispanic child who is 2 feet tall, 14 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a brith mark on her left cheek.