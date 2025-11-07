Lewis University in Romeoville cutting 10% of workforce

The entrance of Lewis University campus in Romeoville as seen on March 30, 2025. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

A second local university is cutting jobs.

Lewis University in Romeoville announced this week that it is reducing its workforce by 10%.

The university in a news release issued Wednesday attributed the cuts to a sharp decline in international students due to visa challenges and “external factors” affecting Lewis and other universities across the country.

The announcement from Lewis follows confirmation from the University of St. Francis in Joliet last week that it has cut 18 staff positions and will eliminate an unspecified number of faculty jobs in May.

Lewis University students seen on campus in this file photo. (Photo Provided)

Lewis has not identified the number of positions being cut beyond saying they amounted to 10% of its workforce.

The news release cited “an unexpected shortfall in tuition revenue for the current fiscal year” because of the decline in international students.

The number of international students has gone from a high of 1,417 to 874 in the fall semester.

“Like many higher education institutions across the country, Lewis University has been affected by significant external factors, including visa challenges that have negatively impacted international student enrollment,” stated the news release.

The Trump Administration is putting new limits on visa holders, including foreign students, to address what it calls abuse of the visa system leading to students staying in the United States for indefinite amounts of time without being properly monitored.

Lewis University President David Livingston seen in this file photo from January. (Gary Middendorf)

At Lewis, the loss of revenue has led to actions that include early retirements, the elimination of staff positions, and non-renewal for some faculty contracts.

The workforce reductions are part of a “broader reorganization” that is expected to lead to a balanced operating budget for the 2027 fiscal year, according to the release.

Lewis University President David Livingston in a statement in the release described the workforce reduction as “an extraordinarily difficult moment for our community.”

“While today’s events are disheartening, through disciplined planning and the support of our board of trustees, alumni, and benefactors, we will continue to provide transformative education for generations to come,” Livingston said.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.