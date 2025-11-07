Essington Road in Joliet to close at CN railroad crossing

Essington Road will be closed at the CN rail crossing in Joliet next week.

The road will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Friday as the CN Railway Company replaces the grade crossing at that spot, the city of Joliet announced in a news release.

The schedule “is dependent on both weather and productivity,” according to the release.

A posted detour will direct traffic to Renwick Road, Gaylord Road and Division Street.

The city advises motorists to take alternate routes. Those with questions can call the Joliet Public Works Department at 815-724-4200.