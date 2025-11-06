Several Herald-News area girls ready to compete at state cross country

Plainfield North’s Marlie Czarniewski, right, and Downers Grove North's Alayna Todnem sprint the final stretch in the 1600 m run during the IHSA Class 3A Girls Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

The girls state cross country meet will take place Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria. A multitude of local talents will be participating with the goal of bringing home the gold.

Here’s who will be representing the Herald-News Area.

Class 3A

The largest swath of talent from the Herald-News area will be participating in the 3A meet. No surprise there as the larger schools have been excellent all season and in years past.

Four schools qualified their entire teams for the state meet: Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way Central, Minooka and Plainfield North. Lincoln-Way Central was the team winner of the Normal Community Sectional with Plainfield North taking second and Minooka taking third. The Griffins were seventh.

Marlie Czarniewski of Plainfield North was the individual winner of the Normal Sectional with a time of 17:25.19. She’ll have her eyes on the gold medal after finishing 21 seconds ahead of second place.

Speaking of the second-place finisher at sectionals, that spot belonged to Joliet Central’s Madison King. Her time of 17:46.22 qualified her for state, and she’ll look to end her high school career on a high note.

LWC’s top runner was Mia Forystek, who finished fourth at 17:51.84. She believes the Knights are well-positioned to put up a strong performance this weekend.

“I think we are capable of doing really well, so that is definitely a goal,” she said. “I have had so much fun with my team this year, and we’ve all been working so hard together, so I am so excited to see that show at the state meet.”

Minooka’s top runner at the sectional was Natalie Nahs, who took home the bronze with a time of 17:48.61. She’ll be in contention for a medal this weekend as well.

Freshman Aubrey Clark was the top runner for the Griffins. She finished 22nd with a time of 18:23.61.

Katie Peetz of Lockport (18:39.49) and Brooke Rochacz of Plainfield Central (18:44.09) also qualified and will look to end their seasons with strong showings.

In addition to their top runner, Plainfield North will be represented by Tessa Russo (herself a fifth-place finisher), Kate Beavers, Alynn Bledsoe, Ayla Czarniewski, Olivia Eager, Laurel Eager, Presley Hartzold, Ireland Hockman, Emaan Hussein, Audrey Maresca, Madeline Singh, Aven Thomas and Zeta Zbroszczyk.

Lincoln-Way Central’s Brea Counihan finished in sixth place. She and Forystek will be joined by Ana Del Ponte, Jillian Davies, Nicole Demma, Cassidy Dion, Ava Dughetti, Keira Faxel, Macy Gallagher, Grace Mathis, Francis Maynard, Katie Petrosky, Aubrey Shipman and Ania Topor.

Minooka’s other runners are Natalie Andrews, Clara Getsoian, Chelsi Heyob, Paige Joachim, Carolina Jorge, Leah Kleckauskas, Meara McTighe, Elizabeth Pierce, Ellie Porath, Caprice Rodley, Kimora Rodley, Sydney Tamez and Melinda Torres.

Lincoln-Way East’s other runners will be Amelia Clark, Lucy Corbett, Emily Creech, Mia Drzewiecki, Emily Flores, Eliana Kaitei, Olivia Launius, Alice Lowry, Olivia Mancini, Maddie Mullooly, Gracelyn Olson, Kate Roberts and Olive Royce.

Class 2A

Only one team qualified from the area in 2A, but the Herald-News area will be well represented at the state meet.

Lemont was the lone team qualifier after finishing sixth at the Geneseo meet. Hannah Farley put up the team’s best time at 18:50.68.

Farley will be joined by teammates Marisa Abad, Andrea Alvarez, Alexandra Chrisman, Cassie Cunningham, Maggie Davey, Maya Fedko, Zoey Galos, Hannah Kupiec, Lizzy Rupsis, Amelia Sinnett and Gracyn Wiles.

The area has one more top 10 finisher in Providence Catholic’s Maggie Wolniakowski. The senior took eighth place with a time of 18:57.81 and will try to take home some hardware at state.

She’ll be joined in that pursuit by her teammate, freshman Aubrey Gentile, who ran a 19:50.97 and finished 22nd.

Mary Kate Moran of Joliet Catholic will be competing, as well. She finished 21st at sectionals with a time of 19:50.81.

Ava Conley of Morris will be participating as well. The senior finished 12th at the Richmond Hill Park Sectional with a time of 19:25.

“The progress she’s made in two short years is amazing,” coach Joe Blumberg said. “I believe Ava has a chance to run Detweiller faster than (two-time All-Stater) Joy Dudley.”

Class 1A

The area will have just one representative in the 1A meet, but she should be in line to compete for a top 10 spot.

Dwight’s Mikayla Chambers, a junior, finished in eighth place at the Sherrard Sectional meet. She ran a time of 18:34.40 and will be aiming to reach even faster this weekend.