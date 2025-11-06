Shaw Local

The Herald-News

Plainfield District 202 students selected for Illinois Music Education Association honor ensembles

Sheet music

Plainfield School District 202 will participate in daylong rehearsals and perform at the ILMEA District Junior Band, Chorus and Orchestra Festival on Nov. 15, 2025, at West Aurora High School. (Metro Creative)

By Judy Harvey

Plainfield School District 202 has 36 middle school musicians and singers selected for the 2025 Illinois Music Education Association District 9 Honor Band and Honor Choir.

Students auditioned for the prestigious regional event. They will participate in daylong rehearsals and perform at the ILMEA District Junior Band, Chorus and Orchestra Festival on Nov. 15 at West Aurora High School.

The following District 202 students will participate:

Aux Sable Middle School

Choir

  • Lucas Bissias, eighth grade – baritone

Drauden Point Middle School

Choir

  • Holden Garcia, seventh grade – baritone

Heritage Grove Middle School

Band

  • Annabelle Moran, eighth grade – clarinet

Choir

  • Selena Segarra, eighth grade – soprano

Indian Trail Middle School

Band

  • Lena Hantak, eighth grade – clarinet

Choir

  • Anamaria Felah, eighth grade – alto

Ira Jones Middle School

Choir

  • Noelia Cepeda-Tapia, eighth grade – soprano
  • Jonathan Devore, eighth grade – baritone
  • Ella Harter, eighth grade – alto
  • Luke Hartmann, eighth grade – baritone
  • Mariah Haywood, eighth grade – alto
  • Zakery Johnson, eighth grade – baritone
  • James Kindschuh, eighth grade – baritone
  • Haley McIntyre, eighth grade – alto
  • Arjun Pillai, eighth grade – baritone
  • Olivia Reid, eighth grade – soprano
  • Bradley Wattenberg, eighth grade – baritone
  • Aubrey Wyderski, eighth grade – soprano
  • Aryanna Bell, seventh grade – alto
  • Kyle Eckstein, seventh grade – alto
  • Zoey Gage, seventh grade – alto
  • Alyssa Hargrett, seventh grade – alto
  • Siena Lang, seventh grade – alto
  • Elyse Oswald, seventh grade – alto
  • Sarah Springer, seventh grade – alto

John F. Kennedy Middle School

Band

  • Maddox Arena, eighth grade – bass clarinet

Choir

  • Jesunifemi Aluko-Olokun, eighth grade – alto
  • Kyra Anastacio, eighth grade – alto
  • Evelyn Chorniy, eighth grade – soprano
  • Brennan Lord, eighth grade – baritone
  • Danielah Lubrico, eighth grade – alto
  • Nora Minner, eighth grade – soprano
  • Kaylee Ruan, eighth grade – soprano
  • Isaac Watkins, eighth grade – baritone
  • Jada Willis, eighth grade – alto

Timber Ridge Middle School

Choir

  • Drake Tucker, seventh grade – baritone
