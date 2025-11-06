Plainfield District 202 students selected for Illinois Music Education Association honor ensembles

Plainfield School District 202 will participate in daylong rehearsals and perform at the ILMEA District Junior Band, Chorus and Orchestra Festival on Nov. 15, 2025, at West Aurora High School. (Metro Creative)

Plainfield School District 202 has 36 middle school musicians and singers selected for the 2025 Illinois Music Education Association District 9 Honor Band and Honor Choir.

Students auditioned for the prestigious regional event. They will participate in daylong rehearsals and perform at the ILMEA District Junior Band, Chorus and Orchestra Festival on Nov. 15 at West Aurora High School.

The following District 202 students will participate:

Aux Sable Middle School

Choir

Lucas Bissias, eighth grade – baritone

Drauden Point Middle School

Choir

Holden Garcia, seventh grade – baritone

Heritage Grove Middle School

Band

Annabelle Moran, eighth grade – clarinet

Choir

Selena Segarra, eighth grade – soprano

Indian Trail Middle School

Band

Lena Hantak, eighth grade – clarinet

Choir

Anamaria Felah, eighth grade – alto

Ira Jones Middle School

Choir

Noelia Cepeda-Tapia, eighth grade – soprano

Jonathan Devore, eighth grade – baritone

Ella Harter, eighth grade – alto

Luke Hartmann, eighth grade – baritone

Mariah Haywood, eighth grade – alto

Zakery Johnson, eighth grade – baritone

James Kindschuh, eighth grade – baritone

Haley McIntyre, eighth grade – alto

Arjun Pillai, eighth grade – baritone

Olivia Reid, eighth grade – soprano

Bradley Wattenberg, eighth grade – baritone

Aubrey Wyderski, eighth grade – soprano

Aryanna Bell, seventh grade – alto

Kyle Eckstein, seventh grade – alto

Zoey Gage, seventh grade – alto

Alyssa Hargrett, seventh grade – alto

Siena Lang, seventh grade – alto

Elyse Oswald, seventh grade – alto

Sarah Springer, seventh grade – alto

John F. Kennedy Middle School

Band

Maddox Arena, eighth grade – bass clarinet

Choir

Jesunifemi Aluko-Olokun, eighth grade – alto

Kyra Anastacio, eighth grade – alto

Evelyn Chorniy, eighth grade – soprano

Brennan Lord, eighth grade – baritone

Danielah Lubrico, eighth grade – alto

Nora Minner, eighth grade – soprano

Kaylee Ruan, eighth grade – soprano

Isaac Watkins, eighth grade – baritone

Jada Willis, eighth grade – alto

Timber Ridge Middle School

Choir