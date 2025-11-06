Plainfield District 202 students selected for Illinois Music Education Association honor ensembles

Plainfield School District 202 has 36 middle school musicians and singers selected for the 2025 Illinois Music Education Association District 9 Honor Band and Honor Choir.
Students auditioned for the prestigious regional event. They will participate in daylong rehearsals and perform at the ILMEA District Junior Band, Chorus and Orchestra Festival on Nov. 15 at West Aurora High School.
The following District 202 students will participate:
Aux Sable Middle School
Choir
- Lucas Bissias, eighth grade – baritone
Drauden Point Middle School
Choir
- Holden Garcia, seventh grade – baritone
Heritage Grove Middle School
Band
- Annabelle Moran, eighth grade – clarinet
Choir
- Selena Segarra, eighth grade – soprano
Indian Trail Middle School
Band
- Lena Hantak, eighth grade – clarinet
Choir
- Anamaria Felah, eighth grade – alto
Ira Jones Middle School
Choir
- Noelia Cepeda-Tapia, eighth grade – soprano
- Jonathan Devore, eighth grade – baritone
- Ella Harter, eighth grade – alto
- Luke Hartmann, eighth grade – baritone
- Mariah Haywood, eighth grade – alto
- Zakery Johnson, eighth grade – baritone
- James Kindschuh, eighth grade – baritone
- Haley McIntyre, eighth grade – alto
- Arjun Pillai, eighth grade – baritone
- Olivia Reid, eighth grade – soprano
- Bradley Wattenberg, eighth grade – baritone
- Aubrey Wyderski, eighth grade – soprano
- Aryanna Bell, seventh grade – alto
- Kyle Eckstein, seventh grade – alto
- Zoey Gage, seventh grade – alto
- Alyssa Hargrett, seventh grade – alto
- Siena Lang, seventh grade – alto
- Elyse Oswald, seventh grade – alto
- Sarah Springer, seventh grade – alto
John F. Kennedy Middle School
Band
- Maddox Arena, eighth grade – bass clarinet
Choir
- Jesunifemi Aluko-Olokun, eighth grade – alto
- Kyra Anastacio, eighth grade – alto
- Evelyn Chorniy, eighth grade – soprano
- Brennan Lord, eighth grade – baritone
- Danielah Lubrico, eighth grade – alto
- Nora Minner, eighth grade – soprano
- Kaylee Ruan, eighth grade – soprano
- Isaac Watkins, eighth grade – baritone
- Jada Willis, eighth grade – alto
Timber Ridge Middle School
Choir
- Drake Tucker, seventh grade – baritone