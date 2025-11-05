Illinois State Police release October roadside safety check results

An Illinois State Trooper checks for a driver's license and registration during a roadside safety check in this Shaw Media file photo. (Monica Synett)

Illinois State Police Troop 3 Commander Captain Patrick Manno announces the results of Roadside Safety Checks held in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties during the month of October.

Enforcement Activity ,

Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations, 0

Other Alcohol/Drug Citations, 2

Occupant Restraint Offenses, 26

Registration Offenses, 73

Driver’s License Offenses, 58

Insurance Violations, 50

Total Citations/Arrests, 162

Total Written Warnings, 139

Alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, according to an ISP news release.

There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes in the United States, according to the release. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road.

This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.