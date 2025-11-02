Providence High School senior scores perfect 36 on ACT

Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox has announced that senior Michael Jensen has earned a perfect composite score of 36 on the ACT, a remarkable accomplishment achieved by fewer than one quarter of 1% of test takers nationwide.

Jensen has consistently demonstrated academic excellence throughout his time at Providence, earning First Honors in every semester, placing third in Algebra II at the 2025 ICTM State Math Contest and earning AP Scholar with Distinction recognition.

In addition to his academic achievements, he is a member of math team, scholastic bowl, NHS, pop culture club, video game club and computer club.