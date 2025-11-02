Illinois State Police to conduct roadside safety checks in November

Illinois State Police Troop 3 will conduct roadside safety checks in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties during November.
The use of these checks combine “a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public,” the agency said in a news release.
ISP has “zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois,” according to the release.
Officers working the detail will be watchful of:
- motorists who show signs of impaired driving
- operating vehicles in an unsafe manner
- driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license
- transporting open alcoholic beverages
- improper seat belt and child restraint usage
- distracted driving
- other Illinois Vehicle Code violations
Alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, according to ISP.
There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes in the U.S., according to the release.
The roadside safety checks are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.