Illinois State Police to conduct roadside safety checks in November

An Illinois State Police squad car is pictured in a file photo. (Jerry Nowicki)

Illinois State Police Troop 3 will conduct roadside safety checks in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties during November.

The use of these checks combine “a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public,” the agency said in a news release.

ISP has “zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois,” according to the release.

Officers working the detail will be watchful of:

motorists who show signs of impaired driving

operating vehicles in an unsafe manner

driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license

transporting open alcoholic beverages

improper seat belt and child restraint usage

distracted driving

other Illinois Vehicle Code violations

Alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, according to ISP.

There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes in the U.S., according to the release.

The roadside safety checks are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.