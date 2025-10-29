Lockport falls to Naperville North in sectional semifinals

For the second Friday in a row, a big game will take place between Naperville North and Naperville Central.

It happened in football a week ago, and now, the final for Class 3A Naperville North Sectional will pit the boys soccer teams against each other after they both earned shutout victories in their sectional semifinals Wednesday.

The host Huskies began the evening with a 4-0 win over Lockport, which had scored seven goals in the Metea Valley regional championship. Naperville North will be looking for its 17th sectional title and its eighth since 2014.

“Just thought the boys were dialed in from the start,” said Huskies coach Jim Konrad. “We did a really nice job managing. (The Porters have) got a bunch of great kids, and my guys played hard defensively.”

Naperville North (21-0-4) broke through when Colin McMahon scored during the 36th minute off an assist from Arnav Nagpal. Both before and after, its defense kept Lockport (15-3-2) bottled up.

The outcome really was decided during a 15-second span in the 48th minute. Brian Biederman assisted on a Kalan Gaccione goal, then scored himself off a McMahon assist in an open field with only Lockport goalkeeper Ben Szudy in front of him.

“I was kind of stressed,” Biederman said. “I had a lot of time, but I just knew to keep my composure, pick my spot and finish it.”

Later, McMahon sent the ball on a free kick to Josh Pedersen, who fired it home to increase Naperville North’s lead at the 59th minute.

The Porters only could go along for the ride whether they wanted to or not.

“We couldn’t get our rhythm of our game, and we couldn’t control the possession,” said Lockport coach Chris Beal. “There was too much transition. We gave the ball away too much. You can’t do that against Naperville North.”

The second game saw Naperville Central defeat West Aurora 2-0. A Redhawks sectional title would be their ninth overall and their third in the past four years.

“Anytime you can get a shutout in a sectional game, it is a great performance,” said Naperville Central coach Troy Adams. “Because every team you’re playing is a good team.”

Eli Jarrell began the scoring for the Redhawks (16-2-1) during the 25th minute off an assist from Matias Jacobs. Michael White doubled that lead with a goal in the 36th minute shortly before halftime.

“We definitely needed that,” White said. “I think that was a big momentum shift, but I think that was a good way to end the half, too.”

While the Blackhawks (15-8-1) undoubtedly were pleased by Luis Garcia’s shutout goalkeeping in the second half, they couldn’t generate any offense to support him or overcome earlier error-prone play.

“They took advantage of some of our mistakes, and they were able to finish it,” said West Aurora coach Joseph Sustersic. “When it’s only a mistake here and a mistake there, that’s what makes the difference between a win or a loss. That’s what happens.”