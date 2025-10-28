Vehicle flips over after collision outside Will County Courthouse in Joliet

A man was extracted from a vehicle after it rolled over and crashed outside the Will County courthouse on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

A man was extracted from a Chevrolet Malibu after it rolled over and crashed on Tuesday afternoon outside the Will County Courthouse in Joliet.

Joliet Fire Department crews had to used the Jaws of Life to free the man from the vehicle that was turned over at 100 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Joliet.

He was transported from the scene in an ambulance.

At the scene, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English told The Herald-News that a Chevrolet Malibu left from a parked position on West Jefferson Street and headed east.

That vehicle then collided with another Chevrolet Malibu, the latter of which flipped over on the same street as a result of the collision, English said.

“I’m told both drivers of the Malibus have been transported to [Saint Joseph Medical Center] with minor injuries,” English said.

The vehicle that flipped over also had a dog inside as well, English said.

“The dog’s fine,” English said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.