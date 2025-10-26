Will County Regional Office of Education to host STEAM Fair

The Will County Regional Office of Education has announced it will hold a STEAM Fair from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at Joliet Junior College’s Weitendorf Agricultural Education Center.

The STEAM Fair will highlight the role of curiosity, creativity and innovation in driving discovery and preparing students to solve the challenges of tomorrow, according to a press release announcing the event.

Attendees will have an opportunity to engage with interactive presentations and explore how STEAM learning empowers the next generation. STEAM integrates learning in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Paul Preuss at ppreuss@willroe.org or 815-630-5702.