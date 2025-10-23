Lincoln-Way East among 15 public Illinois schools to receive Governor’s Blue Ribbon Award

Lincoln-Way East High School has been named one of only 15 public schools in Illinois to receive the 2025 Governor’s Blue Ribbon Award (Shaw Media)

Lincoln-Way East High School has been named one of only 15 public schools in Illinois to receive the 2025 Governor’s Blue Ribbon Award, recognizing the school’s exemplary academic performance and commitment to excellence.

The Illinois Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools program, launched by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, honors schools that demonstrated outstanding performance in the application process for the U.S. Department of Education’s National Blue Ribbon program before its cancellation, according to a news release from School District 210.

This year, 28 schools across Illinois — 15 public and 13 private — were honored. According to the Governor’s Office, the 2025 recipients had already been selected by the U.S. Department of Education before the national program was discontinued.

“Being named a Governor’s Blue Ribbon School is an incredible distinction,” said State Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders. “For more than 40 years, earning the prestigious national award served as a badge of honor. Illinois is proud to carry on that tradition and continue recognizing outstanding schools.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, which for decades was regarded as one of the highest honors a school could receive, recognized schools in roughly the top 1% nationwide for student achievement and educational excellence.

Lincoln-Way East Principal Toriano Griggs said the award reflects the school’s culture of hard work and community support.

“Being named a National Blue Ribbon School is an incredible honor, but more than anything, it’s a reflection of who we are as a community,” Griggs stated in the release. “It represents years of dedication from our teachers, determination from our students, and incredible support from our families. Excellence at Lincoln-Way East is a mindset, a culture, and a promise we live every day. Go East. Go Griffins. Go Blue.”

A public recognition event honoring all 2025 recipients will be held in spring 2026 at the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield.