Joliet woman arrested on animal cruelty charges after police find emaciated dog in yard

A Joliet woman was arrested Monday after police said they found an emaciated dog with an embedded chain collar and infected wounds in her backyard.

Krystal L. Dean, 39, of Joliet, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and violation of owner duties under the Illinois Humane Care for Animals Act, according to Joliet police.

Officers responded about noon Monday to the 1200 block of Hague Court after being contacted by Joliet Township Animal Control about a possible case of animal cruelty, police said.

Officers found a black and tan female Rottweiler mix, later identified as “Luna,” confined in a backyard cage. The dog had a chain collar embedded in her neck, causing an open wound with live larvae and fly activity, according to police.

Officers said Luna appeared severely underweight, with visible ribs and hip bones, according to police.

The Joliet Police Animal Crimes Team investigated and spoke with Dean, who identified herself as Luna’s owner. Dean told officers she had known about the embedded chain for about two weeks and claimed to have taken the dog to a veterinarian, though she could not provide documentation, according to police.

Dean also said Luna was kept outdoors in a kennel due to a broken lead, police said.

Officers observed no food or water within Luna’s reach, according to police.

Dean signed ownership of Luna over to animal control, police said. The dog is receiving veterinary care and is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

Dean was arrested, booked and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility without incident.