ICE will pursue charges at federal level over Bolingbrook incident, police say

Federal immigration officials will pursue charges regarding the alleged battery of two agents in Bolingbrook at the federal level, police said.

On Tuesday, Bolingbrook police officials said no arrests have been made in connection with an incident on Sunday involving “two unknown females” who allegedly struck agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE will be “pursuing their own charges at the federal level,” according to Bolingbrook police Lt. Pat Kinsella.

About 9:52 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Bolingbrook Police Department responded to the 100 block of Williamsburg Lane for a report of a battery, police said.

“Responding officers were met by federal immigration agents, who related they were victims of a battery while attempting to make an arrest,” police said.

The ICE agents reported “two unknown females” struck them in the head while they were attempting to arrest a 46-year-old man in the parking lot, police said.

“The females and the man then fled the area on foot and entered a nearby residence,” police said.

The agents declined medical attention, police said.