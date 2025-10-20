ICE agents in Bolingbrook claim they were battered, police say

Two federal immigration agents carrying out an arrest in Bolingbrook claim they were struck by two people, according to Bolingbrook police officials.
The Bolingbrook Police Department released a statement about the incident on Sunday.
Neither Immigration Customs and Enforcement nor the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has yet to respond to questions about the incident from The Herald-News as of Monday morning.
Federal officials have provided no information about incidents and arrests elsewhere in Will County.
About 9:52 a.m. Sunday, officers from the Bolingbrook Police Department responded to a report of a battery in the 100 block of Williamsburg Lane.
“Responding officers were met by federal immigration agents, who related they were victims of a battery while attempting to make an arrest,” according to a statement from Bolingbrook police officials.
The ICE agents “related” they were attempting to arrest a 46-year-old man in a parking lot when two “unknown females” approached them and began striking them in the head, police said.
The two “unknown females” and the 46-year-old man fled the area on foot and entered a nearby residence, police said.
The ICE agents declined medical attention and no arrests were made, police said.