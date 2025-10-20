Diocese of Joliet suspends ministry of priest while sexual assault lawsuit is pending

The Diocese of Joliet has suspended the ministry of a priest who is being sued over allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

In a statement on Friday, the diocese said the Rev. Nestor Sanchez’s ministry has been suspended because the lawsuit “affects the public nature” of his ministry and “out of an abundance of caution.”

The diocese has not responded to questions about either the internal or external investigation involving Sanchez as alleged in a Will County lawsuit filed on Oct. 14 by a woman under the alias of “Jane Doe.”

“As a matter of policy, we do not comment on the specifics of active litigation. However, we wish to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our parishioners and employees,” according to the statement from the diocese.

The lawsuit from “Jane Doe” alleged Sanchez had sexually assaulted her in 2024 at Hammel Woods in Shorewood.

The investigation was conducted by the Forest Preserve District of Will County Police Department and reviewed by Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office.

Court records in Will County showed no charges against Sanchez.

When asked about the outcome of a review of potential charges from Glasgow’s office, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Byrne said that, as a “general matter, we cannot confirm or deny investigations within the state’s attorney’s office.”