Manhattan begins Route 52 water and sewer extension project

Construction on the U.S. Route 52 sanitary sewer and water main extension project in Manhattan is expected to begin in October. (Bob Okon)

The Village of Manhattan has started construction on the U.S. Route 52 sanitary sewer and water main extension project, a key infrastructure upgrade intended to support future growth along the busy corridor.

The Village Board of Trustees recently awarded the $547,449 contract to Spiess Construction, the lowest responsible bidder, according to a news release from the village.

The project includes installing a 12-inch ductile iron water main extending from Smith Road south, then west under U.S. Route 52 to Gougar Road, the release said.

It also calls for an 8-inch sanitary sewer extension from the Wauponsee Interceptor sewer within the Gougar Road right-of-way east to the intersection at U.S. Route 52.

Village officials said the extensions will improve utility service and make the area more attractive for new commercial development.

“This project is an important step forward for our community,” Mayor Mike Adrieansen said in a statement. “By improving our infrastructure, we’re making it easier for new businesses to come to Manhattan and helping create more opportunities for growth along the U.S. Route 52 corridor.”

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded the village a $300,000 grant, secured through the office of state Rep. Anthony DeLuca, D-Chicago Heights, to help fund the project.

Remaining costs will be recovered through future development connections within the service area, according to the village.

Construction is expected to begin later this month and continue through the fall. Village officials asked residents for patience as crews complete the work.