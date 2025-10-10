Chicago Street construction in Joliet prompts new road closures beginning Monday

Construction continues on the city square project in Downtown Joliet on Sept. 4, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

The next phase of the Chicago Street Streetscape project will begin Monday, prompting new traffic control measures and temporary road closures in downtown Joliet.

Chicago Street will be closed from Van Buren Street to Clinton Street for approximately three weeks to allow for the installation of brick pavers, a news release from the city stated.

City, safety fencing and construction barrels will outline pedestrian routes through the work zone. All downtown businesses will remain open, and pedestrian access to storefronts will be maintained throughout construction, according to the city.

Additional updates will be provided as the project continues.

More information about the Chicago Street Streetscape project is available at www.joliet.gov/construction-zone. Residents with questions can contact the Department of Public Works at 815-724-4200.

“The City of Joliet appreciates your patience and cooperation during this improvement project,” the city stated in the release.