Troy Township hosting free Medicare seminar in Shorewood

All Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers are invited to a free Medicare seminar in Shorewood.
“Understanding Medicare: Medicare Updates and Open Enrollment Seminar” will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Troy Township Community Center, 25448 W. Seil Road in Shorewood, according to a news release from Troy Township.
Registration is required by Oct. 27.
The seminar, hosted by Troy Township and the Illinois Department on Aging Senior Health Insurance Program, will include:
• Medicare open-enrollment questions
• Medicare eligibility and coverage options
• Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap/MedSup)
• Medicare Advantage Plans (HMO, PPO) and Medicare Part D plans
• why people should check their current plan and compare it with other plans for the new year
• how to create a personalized Medicare account for important messages
To register, contact Cindy or Oriana at 815-744-1968 or cstasell@troytownship.com.
For more information on the Illinois Department on Aging SHIP, visit ilaging.illinois.gov/ship.html.