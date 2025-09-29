Troy Township hosting free Medicare seminar in Shorewood

Troy Township and the Illinois Department on Aging SHIP (Senior Health Insurance Program) will offer “Understanding Medicare: Medicare Information, Updates and Open Enrollment”. Free for all Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers on Oct. 28 at the Troy Township Community Center in Shorewood. (Denise Unland)

All Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers are invited to a free Medicare seminar in Shorewood.

“Understanding Medicare: Medicare Updates and Open Enrollment Seminar” will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Troy Township Community Center, 25448 W. Seil Road in Shorewood, according to a news release from Troy Township.

Registration is required by Oct. 27.

The seminar, hosted by Troy Township and the Illinois Department on Aging Senior Health Insurance Program, will include:

• Medicare open-enrollment questions

• Medicare eligibility and coverage options

• Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap/MedSup)

• Medicare Advantage Plans (HMO, PPO) and Medicare Part D plans

• why people should check their current plan and compare it with other plans for the new year

• how to create a personalized Medicare account for important messages

To register, contact Cindy or Oriana at 815-744-1968 or cstasell@troytownship.com .

For more information on the Illinois Department on Aging SHIP, visit ilaging.illinois.gov/ship.html.