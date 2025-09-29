Joliet Junior College to receive $74,000 in adult literacy funding

The library on the main Joliet Junior College campus on Houbolt Road in Joliet. (Photo provided by Joliet Junior College)

Joliet Junior College has secured new state funding for adult literacy programs.

“Adult literacy can be a silent struggle, with some adults needing assistance with reading, writing, basic math and the English language,” the office of State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, said in an announcement.

Ventura helped get $74,000 for the JCC adult literacy program, which will provide no cost services to those in the community who need assistance with these skills.

The Adult Volunteer Literacy Grant Program at JJC helps organizations provide instruction to adults who read below the ninth grade level or speak English at a beginning level to improve their basic reading, writing, math, or English language proficiency.

Services are provided by trained, unpaid volunteer tutors, according to a news release.

“People in our community who need assistance with basic English and math skills to aid in employment opportunities, learn English as their second language or even just to improve their overall quality of life have an opportunity to expand their horizons thanks to this Adult Volunteer Literacy Grant,” Ventura stated in the release.

“We need to work together to address adult literacy. Our higher education institutions can lend a helping hand to people who want to sharpen their reading and writing skills.”

In the announcement, Ventura’s office noted that the U.S. Census Bureau estimates 2.2 million adults in Illinois, or about 18% of the population, have low literacy rates, “making adult literacy a key challenge for Illinois.”