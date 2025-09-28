Lincoln-Way education foundation announces new board member

The Lincoln-Way Foundation for Educational Excellence has announced the addition of Loreal Flowers to its board of directors. (Photo provided by Lincoln-Way Foundation for Educational Excellence)

The Lincoln-Way Foundation for Educational Excellence has announced the addition of Loreal Flowers to its board of directors.

“Flowers’ passion for lifelong learning aligns closely with the foundation’s mission of providing resources and opportunities for students of Lincoln-Way High School District 210,″ the foundation said in the release.

The foundation has awarded almost $5 million in grants and scholarships to support programs, resources and opportunities for Lincoln-Way students.

Interested individuals can complete an involvement form to volunteer, contribute or stay informed on upcoming events and initiatives.