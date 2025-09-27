Silver Cross New Lenox wound care center earns 2 awards

The Silver Cross Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine in New Lenox recently earned two awards from RestorixHealth for its care. (Photo courtesy of Silver Cross Hospital)

The Silver Cross Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine clinic in New Lenox recently earned two awards from RestorixHealth for its care.

The center earned the Clinical Distinction Award for demonstrating “exceptional success by meeting or exceeding clinical benchmarks,” according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital.

The center also earned an award for Excellence in Patient Satisfaction for its “superior performance in overall patient satisfaction,” according to the release.

“RestorixHealth specializes in developing and managing outpatient wound centers in partnership with hospitals and health care facilities,” according to the RestorixHealth website.

Silver Cross Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine is a “comprehensive wound healing center,” according to its website.

For more information about Silver Cross’ wound care center, visit silvercross.org.