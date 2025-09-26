Hollywood Casino Joliet will give away $60,000 to nonprofit group

The all-new Hollywood Casino Joliet, located at 1401 Gateway Blvd., Joliet, is scheduled to open on Aug. 11, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Hollywood Casino Joliet is taking applications from Illinois nonprofits by Tuesday for its $60,000 Gala Giveaway.

The Gala Giveaway comes after the casino has distributed $155,000 to 14 regional nonprofit organizations as part of the celebration of the opening of the new Hollywood Casino Joliet.

Rules for entering the $60,000 Gala Giveaway can be found at hollywoodcasinojoliet.com.

Hollywood Casino Joliet this week announced recipients of the previous $155,000 giveaway.

They are the Illinois Council on Problem Gaming, Northern Illinois Food Bank – Joliet, Guardian Angel Community Services, Will County Habitat for Humanity, Easterseals Joliet Region, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Joliet Inc., Sharefest Organization, Witches Night Out, Hope Manor Joliet, Spanish Community Center, Chicago Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, Bears Cares, Greater Joliet Area YMCA and Joliet Jewish Congregation.