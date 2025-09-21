Will County Center for Community Concerns accepting holiday food basket sign-ups

Will County Center for Community Concerns as seen in January 2022 (Denise Unland)

The Will County Center for Community Concerns will provide holiday food baskets for 125 income-eligible families with children age 16 and younger. Funding will be provided through a Community Service Block Grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Applications will be accepted from Monday through Friday at the Center for Community Concerns’ office. For more details, call 815-722-0722.

Holiday food baskets include a new coat, hat, and gloves or mittens for each child in the household; gifts for each child; and food for a holiday meal.