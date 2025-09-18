Plainfield homecoming parade to honor librarian as grand marshal

The 73rd Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade will step off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (Photo provided by Plainfield School District 202)

The 73rd annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade will step off at 9 a.m. Sept. 20, featuring the theme “Literary Legends – Celebrating Famous Characters from the Last 100 Years” in honor of the Plainfield Area Public Library’s centennial.

This year’s grand marshal is Mindy Jackson, the library’s school services librarian. Jackson has served the library for 14 years and currently oversees programs for 18 elementary schools. She develops and coordinates story times and literacy programs for thousands of students across the district.

A Plainfield resident for 30 years, Jackson has dedicated her career to sparking a love of reading in young learners.

“Her leadership, passion and commitment to education make her a perfect choice for this honor,” parade organizers said in a statement.

The parade, which began in 1952 under then-District 202 Superintendent Walter Niehus, will wind through downtown Plainfield. It now serves as a community celebration, featuring entries from all grade levels.

After the parade, the Plainfield High School-Central Campus Alumni Tea will be held at about 10:45 a.m. in the school’s main cafeteria, where the Class of 1975 will be recognized. That evening, the PHS All Class Reunion will run from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Plainfield American Legion Hall, 24741 W. Renwick Road. The reunion includes music, snacks, a cash bar and a $10 donation at the door.

The weekend also includes the induction of three athletes into the PHS Athletic Hall of Fame.

Brenton Emanuel (Class of 2003, track and field), Kahmari Montgomery (Class of 2015, track and field) and Nick Nasenbeny (Class of 2014, wrestling) will be honored at a ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday in the Plainfield Central auditorium.

The athletes also will be recognized at halftime of the varsity football game and during the parade.

No parking will be available at Plainfield Central on parade day.

For more information about the reunion, call Ingrid Andreasen Price at 815-436-7300.